Attempted bank robbery in Waterloo

Waterloo police are seeking a person of interest following an attempted bank robbery reported early Wednesday evening at First National Bank of Waterloo, located at 744 N. Market Street near Rural King.

The incident, which police classified as “unique,” was reported about 5:50 p.m. No weapon was used, but there was a note involved. Police remain tight-lipped about the circumstances of the case at this time, but said there was not any face-to-face contact between the suspect and bank personnel and no one entered the banking facility.

The drive-through at that bank location closes at 5 p.m. and the lobby closes at 4:30 p.m. The suspect had departed prior to police arrival.

An employee of the bank found a threatening note demanding money while in the bank parking lot shortly after closing time. The letter apparently indicated some level of surveillance had previously been conducted by the suspect, police said.

Police believe the suspect purchased items used in the crime at the Waterloo Walmart.

The Waterloo Police Department is seeking assistance with the identification of a man seen in surveillance images provided by the Waterloo Walmart. This person of interest was driving a dark-colored vehicle seen backing into an aisle in the Walmart parking lot.