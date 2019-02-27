Assessments out now

The Monroe County Assessor’s Office has released 2018 property assessments.

The full assessment list is in this issue of the Republic-Times.

Monroe County Assessor Carl Wuertz said 2018 assessments remain steady from last year.

“On average, they’re pretty flat,” Wuertz said.

“Based on the sales studies that I’ve done, it just required a little flatness,” he added. “I would say all of the newer construction homes are probably going to see an increase, but other than that, all the older construction homes are pretty flat.”

The 2017 assessments, released June 27 of last year, were up about 3 percent on average.

The assessor’s office printed almost 19,500 assessment notices this year, up slightly from the approximately 19,399 last year.

Assessments are based on median property sales recorded in Monroe County over a three-year period. They estimate the worth of a piece of property.

Citizens now have 30 days to lodge formal complaints with the Board of Review about their property assessments…>>>

Read more in the February 27, 2019, issue.

