Assessments coming soon

In stark contrast to last year, Monroe County residents can expect to see 2018 property assessments in the Feb. 27 issue of the Republic-Times.

The 2017 property assessments weren’t published until late June last year, which contributed to tax bills not coming due until early 2019.

Last summer, Monroe County Board Chairman Bob Elmore expressed “strong concern with the failure of the assessor’s office to get tax assessments out in a timely manner,” adding that the county would hire an assistant assessor to help Wuertz complete the 2018 assessments by the end of February.

The 2017 assessments ran in the June 27, 2018 issue of the paper. The 2016 assessments were published in the April 5, 2017 paper. The 2015 assessments appeared in the May 11, 2016 paper.

Assessments are based on median property sales recorded in Monroe County over a three-year period.

Once published, there will be a 30-day period for citizens to lodge formal complaints about their tax assessments.

In other county news, electronic data collection and analysis was a main topic of Tuesday’s Monroe County Board meeting.

Monroe County Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon and Monroe County Clerk and Recorder Jonathan McLean each informed commissioners of ways they are making changes in their offices’ operations, both to comply with new laws and bring greater efficiency into their work.

Fallon provided the board with a 12-point review of steps in her office, which serves the Monroe County Circuit Court, including modernizing ways of calculating and collecting fees, including paying tickets online.

Some of the changes Fallon described are to save money and increase efficiency for the county, while others, including e-filing civil and criminal cases, are in response to state mandates…>>>

Read more in the February 20, 2019, issue.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $28 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.