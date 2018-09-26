Arrests made in Dupo burglaries

Dupo police have charged three men in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred in town earlier this month.

On Sept. 13, officers responded to several burglaries to motor vehicles and two garage break-ins.

Following an investigation, John Juengel, 23, of Columbia, was charged with three counts of burglary and Joshua Spears, 18, of East Carondelet, was charged with four counts of burglary. Demont Whitby, 22, of East St. Louis, was also charged with multiple counts of burglary.

Bond for Juengel is $75,000 and bond for both Spears and Whitby is $50,000. All remain in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

Dupo police said that during the course of an investigation, officers learned that a suspect vehicle, identified as a 2002 Ford Escape, left the area with two suspects and drove to Kansas.

Dupo police worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto Police Department in Kansas to locate the suspects.

“Through the investigation, Spears and the Ford Escape made their way back to Illinois,” police stated in a news release. “Spears dropped the Escape off at the Walmart on Telegraph Road in Missouri in an attempt to hide the vehicle. He was taken into custody as soon as he returned to Illinois.”

With the help of the St. Louis County Police Department, the suspect vehicle was impounded and held for Dupo police.

“Officers searched the Escape with permission from the owner and located several items that were stolen in the burglaries,” Dupo police stated in the release.

Through further investigation, officers also learned Juengel was attempting to return to this area from Kansas. He was taken into custody upon re-entering Illinois.

Whitby was taken into custody Thursday in Belleville.

“Officers worked around the clock to solve these burglaries,” Dupo police stated in the news release. “These types of crimes can be avoided by taking extra precautions. We ask that everyone in the community lock your car doors, sheds and garages and houses. If you hear anything in the night outside your house or your dogs are barking at unusual times, please notify the police department for an extra patrol check. We as a community have to work together to try and prevent these crimes from happening.”