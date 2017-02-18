Argus, Umscheid place at state bowling tourney

Two local high school bowlers placed in the top 25 in the state during Saturday’s IHSA state bowling tournament in Rockford.

Dupo High School senior Courtney Argus rolled a 244 in her final high school game Saturday to finish fourth overall in the state with a tourney average of 218 per game over the two-day event. Argus also qualified for the state bowling tournament as a junior.

Waterloo High School senior Makensy Umscheid rolled high games of 227 and 211 on Saturday to finish in 24th place overall with a 205.5 per game average. Her 298 game to end Friday’s morning session was the highest single game score posted at this year’s state tourney.

Waterloo’s Kristen Goersch rolled a 175 average on Friday, which was not good enough to advance to Saturday’s final.