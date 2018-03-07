Annex, Route 3, fee collection among county board topics

The Monroe County Board conducted a shorter-than-normal session Monday, concluding its agenda and hosting two comments in little more than one hour.

An executive session was first conducted with Monroe County Health Department administrator John Wagner. While details of this closed meeting were not public, the session had to deal with a potential real estate transaction that would accommodate future requirements of the health department.

The health department currently operates out of the Monroe County Annex at 901 Illinois Avenue.

In regular session, Dr. Mona Baker addressed the commissioners, seeking support for changes to Route 3 to enhance traffic safety.

Her discussion came in the wake of last Tuesday’s tragic two-vehicle crash near the Columbia McDonald’s that resulted in a local mother killed and her six children injured.

The commissioners listened to Baker’s concerns and informed her that while they have in the past made requests to the Illinois Department of Transportation concerning the highway, it is a state managed route.

Concerning the accident last week, commissioners noted that it occurred in Columbia’s jurisdiction. Baker also expressed concerns about traffic safety at the Route 3 and Hanover Road intersection.

Angela Berry and Traci James introduced the local Call For Help organization, which recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting for its new office at 219A W. Mill Street in Waterloo…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the March 7, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.