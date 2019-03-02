Annbriar burglar caught in parking lot

A man is in custody following an early Saturday morning burglary at Annbriar Golf Course, located at 1524 Birdie Lane in rural Waterloo.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said deputies responded to an alarm sounding at the golf course and caught a male suspect at his car in the parking lot.

Charges are expected to be filed Sunday, Rohlfing said.

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the incident.

“Our golf course was not damaged at all during last night’s criminal actions,” Annbriar posted Saturday afternoon on its Facebook page. “Our clubhouse was broken into and damage was done to our internal wire systems. This damage essentially shut down the entire building. Nobody was hurt, and no damage was done to the course. We hope to be back open very soon.”