An extra boost to strengthen Lydia

Lydia Boyer, 7, quickly stole the heart of ATI physical therapist Sam Kruse when she began working with the local cancer warrior at the Waterloo facility.

“She likes to giggle and laugh and kind of gets the whole staff bellyaching,” Kruse said of Lydia. “She’s just so much fun. She brightens up the day.”

When she learned of the opportunity to nominate a patient to receive assistance from the ATI Foundation — a non-profit run by ATI Physical Therapy that helps children with physical impairments — Kruse didn’t hesitate to choose Lydia.

“I’m from Waterloo and I’ve seen a lot about her in the community on Facebook and in the paper. They’re such a great family and everyone needs help,” Kruse explained.

The foundation awarded the Boyers $3,500 on Thursday at ATI’s Waterloo location to pay for ankle foot orthotics, horseback riding therapy and an adaptive bike for Lydia. ATI Foundation executive director Terry Williams shared that these items do not include a co-pay.

“We are very honored to present something that will make a daily impact on Lydia and her family,” Williams expressed.

Lydia’s father, Josh, said he was humbled when he discovered the foundation planned to award his family the money.

“It’s humbling to see so many people responding the way they have to our sweet little girl. She’s amazing,” he told the Republic-Times. “Everyone she runs into feels that way.”

“It’s crazy. We’re just humbled by it,” Lydia’s mother, Kayla, added…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the May 2, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.