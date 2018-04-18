Amp-making a passion for Waterloo musician

Not only does Waterloo musician Scott Kuhnert supply “Southern Illinois hillbilly sounds” as lead singer of The Coal Jimmys, he also helps other artists achieve a greater sound quality through a unique side project.

Kuhnert, 52, started Longbeard Amplification out of his home in 2015.

With a background as an office products repairman, Kuhnert began modifying affordable silverface Fender amps for his own use, as the vintage products were out of his price range.

“I kind of got into this by accident,” he said of turning it into a business. “I had always, since I was a teen, done this as a hobby.”

Waterloo native David Anderson of Tritone Guitars in St. Louis put on a Tritone Expo several years ago highlighting area instrument manufacturers. Knowing Kuhnert designed his own amps, Anderson asked him to bring one to the event.

“I explained to him that I wasn’t in the business, and he said, ‘Well, maybe you ought to be.’ So I went and it turned out a lot of guys playing through the amps liked them,” he said. “I remember thinking, ‘This wasn’t what I expected, but I guess I need to learn how to open a business now…>>>

