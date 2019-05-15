A true family tree at the courthouse

A tree was dedicated May 4 at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo.

The tree — an Illinois White Oak variety — was donated to the county by Chip and Patty Bieber. It was grown on their family farm just outside Waterloo city limits on East Fourth Street. The property has been in the family for five generations. It became the farm of Henry and Julia Osterhage in 1923.

Until this tree was delivered about two weeks ago, the courthouse had been bare of the official state tree. There may have been one at one time, but the variety has been absent for many years.

The tree was dedicated to the memory of the late Alvin and Alberta Osterhage, who for many years operated the family farm where it grew before it was passed down to the Biebers.

Not only was the tree given to the county, but the process of digging it from the farm with a 90-inch tree excavating machine, moving it to the courthouse lawn and replanting it was paid for by the Biebers.

The work was carried out by Bosza Tree Farm and Tree Service in Freeburg.

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s paper, or click here to subscribe.