MCSD cracks down on meth

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit arrested several individuals on methamphetamine charges following multiple traffic stops last week throughout the county.

“(The) ACE Unit is out in full force,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. “Most of you have noticed that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has turned up the heat on those individuals that are involved in narcotics use or the sale of them. We will continue our relentless pursuit of these individuals to keep our county safe.”

Last Tuesday, meth was detected during a traffic stop in Waterloo and two people were arrested. Ronald K. Meyer Jr., 33, of Festus, Mo., was charged with meth trafficking for bringing less than five grams of meth from Missouri into Illinois. Jennifer N. Grounds, 33, of Millstadt, was charged with possession of meth.

Both remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Last Wednesday, the ACE Unit conducted another traffic stop in Waterloo that turned up meth. Cynthia Jeter, 20, of Okawville, was charged with meth trafficking as a result.

Jeter remains in custody at the county jail.

Another traffic stop last Wednesday in Columbia turned up more meth. Danielle J.R. Demoret, 28, and Brian L. Nelson, 38, both of Hutchinson, Kan., were each charged with possession of meth.

Both remain in custody at the county jail.

The MCSD’s ACE Unit ACE focuses on drug-related crimes and other serious offenses such as burglaries or sex offenders. Deputies assigned to this unit are not being drawn from ongoing patrols, nor are they called on to conduct patrols while engaged in an ACE action.

“If you have any information on individuals involved in narcotics and want to report it, please call 618-939-8477,” Rohlfing said.