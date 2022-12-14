WPD K-9 gets vest

Waterloo Police Department K-9 Tobi

Waterloo Police Department K-9 Tobi has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

Tobi’s vest was sponsored by A.D. Belcher of Marion, Ind.

Vested Interest in K-9s, established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K-9s has provided over 4,845 vests to police dogs in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.

Donate at vik9s.org or mail contributions to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.