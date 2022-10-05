Woman sues ATI Physical Therapy

A lawsuit originally filed Oct. 15, 2021, in Cook County by Linda Barron of Waterloo against ATI Physical Therapy and its employees was recently granted a change of venue and will now be heard in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Barron is seeking “reasonable compensation including emotional distress and punitive damages” in excess of $50,000 due to alleged negligence and resulting injury.

Barron underwent total left knee arthoplasty in February 2018, the filing states, after which she was prescribed treatment at an ATI Physical Therapy location in Monroe County.

The suit alleges Barron complained of “significant pain” during at least one therapy session but was assured by ATI employees Samantha Kruse and John Becker at the time that this pain was an “expected” consequence of physical therapy.

This filing continues to state that on or about March 10, 2018, the suture line from Barron’s knee surgery had opened completely, exposing the knee implant and bone, requiring emergency medical treatment as well as a subsequent “revision surgery” to make necessary repairs to her left knee.

On or about Nov. 1, 2019, Barron was advised “her current condition more likely than not was precipitated and/or caused by the over rotation injury during physical therapy,” according to the filing.

The suit states Barron now suffers severe complications as a result of the injury.

ATI Holdings LLC in Naperville, the parent company of ATI Physical Therapy, is also named in the suit.

No trial date has been set in the matter.

The case number in Monroe County is 2022LA19.