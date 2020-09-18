WJHS softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School softball team coached by Sarah Sykora. The Bulldogs are 7-1-1 this season following two recent wins over Freeburg and a tie due to darkness against Freeburg. WJHS is currently 4-0 in conference play. Team members are (not listed in order pictured) Megan Armbrecht, Aidan Dintelman, Morgan Hamilton, Aubrey Heck, Emerson Horvath, Sam Juelfs, Kate Lindhorst, Riley McDermott, Chloe Melching, Evie Reifschneider, Brianna Riesing, Claire Schmeig, Mallory Thompson and Haley Tomanovich.