Why don’t you…? | Mark’s Remarks

My column last week was requested by a few people. You see, some were genuinely interested. Many wondered why teachers, administrators and indeed most school employees were talking about what a challenge remote learning was.

The people who requested that column were listening to us say what a bigger challenge it would be if we returned to in-person and remote learning at the same time. They really wanted to know why it was a challenge.

As expected, there was quite a lot of support for kids returning to school. Teachers were leading that charge, and to tell you the truth, most of us would have been happy as clams to begin the year with our kids in the classroom. We want to be safe, we want to do what is needed, but we sure as heck want our students in school.

However, we are also aware that educated people are making the decisions about all of this. People who have gone to school, done their homework, researched, talked to other knowledgeable people, and so on.

Folks, decisions have not been made lightly.

In defense of parents, I will tell you this: we have had so many wonderful, supportive and hard working parents who have decided we all have to stretch and be uncomfortable for a while. Even though many of them faced a lot of heartache and long days/nights, they still did what they could and were resourceful, grateful and kind.

Teachers are doing what they can to help parents, but in many cases, it’s not enough and parents are still frustrated. We get it.

Those supportive parents are so appreciated, because teachers and school folk are working their tails off. We are also doing the very best we can.

As in most situations like this involving people with strong opinions, we start hearing from a vocal group who I call the “zeal without knowledge” group. They feel strongly about what they want and even if they don’t know the full story, they are going to be vocal and even pushy. Some in this group could be called bullies.

Sure, there are times they plead a good case and have better-than-weak arguments. However, at close examination, they are operating from a core of self-centeredness.

“I’ve had enough, so I’m going to speak up until I get the favored result.”

These folks don’t consider too much outside of their own desires. They are only concerned with getting things more comfortable for themselves, which is rather discouraging.

The most entertaining of this bunch are the “Why Don’t You?” group who have an easy fix for everything. These are the people who have absolutely no clue what teachers do all day, yet they have a fairly easy solution to our problems. Teachers across three counties laughed out loud when a person at a recent public forum gave tips on how teachers could manage their days a little better.

What absolutely slays us is the fact that teachers are one of the few professions where the entity known as “the professional opinion” does not apply. Regardless of how much teachers are respected and asked for advice, you are still going to have a group of folks who think they know better and continue to question.

I am not saying people should NOT ask questions or be involved in the education process. What I am saying is this: if you indeed want a professional opinion, then choose a trusted someone in such a profession and listen to what they say.

I wonder what would happen if a few of these trusted educational liaisons were actually consulted and listened to when the decision makers were deciding things about our schools.

Here’s a story that illustrates my point. Every year, there is a time in most school districts in which little kiddos are screened to see if they are ready for kindergarten. The staff that screens these children are educated, professional and know what they are doing.

But heaven forbid if they actually tell a parent a kid is not ready. Oh my, talk about gnashing of teeth. How dare they? You would think these teachers were making such suggestions lightly – maybe even insulting parents for their own entertainment.

The same goes when a parent is told their child needs to repeat a grade. It is almost always and completely the fault of the teacher in these cases.

Some parents take the news to heart, hold their children back and later sing the praises of the screener or teacher. I’ve had parents who didn’t follow the advice and who come to me and tell me they were told years ago that their child wasn’t ready. I’ve also heard them say they wished they had listened because their child has had a variety of problems, both academic and social.

Parents, please listen to what I’m saying. I’ve been a teacher for more than 30 years. So, again, I tell you to listen: if a teacher recommends something, listen. Sure, I’d encourage you to get a second opinion if you really feel strongly, but please don’t bully the person into telling you what you want to hear.

Ours is a profession where we make due. We’ve dealt with lack of funding. We’ve spent our own money. We’ve gotten creative with a small amount of resources. And it’s because our students matter.

So, please don’t think we are whining when we say it’s a challenge. Take a poll. Few teachers will disagree and many have it far worse than I do.

Also, please don’t tell us you know how we could do it better unless you are an educator.

I don’t pretend to know what goes on in the homes of people. I certainly don’t question professionals who do a job I know nothing about. I am completely ignorant to most other professions besides teaching and I don’t think I’d ever try to give advice to a person on how to do their job or be more efficient.

There is only one more topic related to remote education I would like to share my opinion on, but I’ll save it until next week.

And by the way, thank you to those people who asked. It’s nice to know there are folks who really want to know.

Folks who care.