WHS girls track | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- May 23, 2024

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls track squad. Following a sectional championship, the Bulldogs sent several athletes to the IHSA Class 2A State Track Meet this past weekend at Eastern Illinois University, returning home with multiple all-state medals and setting new school records. Cameron Crump set a new school record en route to a fourth place state finish in the 3,200 meter run. Also in the 3,200, Ava Rau placed ninth to earn all-state. Waterloo’s 4×800 relay team of Rau, Angelynn Kanyuck, Calla Espenscheid and Danielle Mudd placed sixth for an all-state medal and also set a school record. Kanyuck also placed ninth in the 1,600 meter run. The 4×200 relay team of Ellie Zweigart, Kristin Smith, Reagan Wilhelm and Paige Zlatic set a school record at state. The 4×400 relay team of Smith, Wilhelm, Taylor Thorsten and Zlatic ran the second fastest time in school history.

