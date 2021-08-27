WHS girls golf | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls golf squad. The Bulldogs placed fourth of 18 teams at the Marquette Blastoff Tournament in Alton on Saturday with an 18-hole team score of 353. That was preceded by a fourth place showing out of 14 teams at the Belleville West Invite on Friday with a score of 339, which was only nine strokes back of first place O’Fallon. On Aug. 17, Waterloo won a home match at Acorns Golf Links with a nine-hole score of 160 against Dupo and Okawville. On Aug, 16, Waterloo won an away match against host Mascoutah and Okawville with a team score of 165. The top golfers for Waterloo this fall include Calli Smith, Reese Kite, Kami Cooper, Lexi Stumpf, Lexi Guerra and Halle Lynn.