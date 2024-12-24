WHS girls bowling | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls bowling squad. The Bulldogs competed Saturday in the ShowMO Tournament at Du Bowl Lanes in St. Louis County, placing second overall. After the morning three games, Waterloo was seeded third in the brackets and won its first match over Lebanon, 780-769. The girls then won their quarterfinal match over Freeburg, 955-902, to make it into the championship match. Waterloo lost to Taylorville in the final. Waterloo’s Alissa Wisley medaled with the fourth place high game at 223 and 14th place overall with a six-game total of 1,064. Waterloo’s Hannah Allen medaled with the fifth place high game at 222 and 12th place overall with a six-game total of 1,084.