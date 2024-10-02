Wednesday rollover crash south of Waterloo

The Waterloo police and fire departments along with Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with a rollover shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 3 at Oak Valley Drive just south of Waterloo near Sydenstricker-Nobbe John Deere.

A green Jeep came to rest on its side off the roadway while a red Chevrolet SUV sustained heavy front-end damage and remained in the roadway.

Route 3 was restricted to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

Two people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.