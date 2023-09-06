Wednesday motorcycle crash in Waterloo

Republic-Times- September 6, 2023

The Waterloo police and fire departments, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded shortly after 5:45 p.m. Wednesday for a crash involving a motorcycle.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle near the intersection of Route 3 and Park Street in front of the Moto Mart gas station. He was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital.

Initial reports are that the motorcycle collided with a car at that intersection.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

