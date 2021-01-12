Waterloo woman still missing

Lauren Miller

Waterloo police issued a missing person advisory for a woman who was last seen Friday afternoon in Troy. As of Tuesday, she was still missing.

Lauren Miller, 38, with a last known address in Waterloo, has a condition that places her in danger, police said.

“Lauren uses a wheelchair for a recently amputated left leg and is insulin dependent,” the Troy Police Department stated in a news release. “It is believed she is off her medication.”

Miller was last seen at the Dollar Tree in Troy shortly after noon on Friday. She was driving a silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois license plates R561626.

Miller stands 5-foot-8 with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt and cutoff shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Waterloo police at 618-939-8651.