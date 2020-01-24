Waterloo Junior High School girls basketball | Team of the Week

The Waterloo Junior High School girls basketball team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. Waterloo (16-8) downed Belleville Central, 35-19, on Jan. 14, and Millstadt on Thursday, 32-24, to win a regional championship at West Junior High School in Belleville and advance to the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state tournament, which begins Jan. 25 at Rend Lake Community College. Pictured with the regional trophy, front row, from left, are Avery Scace, Angelynn Kanyuck, Lauren Patterson, Katie Davis, Larkin Nottmeier, Liv Colson, Ally Levendoski and Kamryn Rader; back row: Assistant Coach Deron Duncan, Raelyn Melching, Regan Sensel, Reese Downing, Katie Rakers, Kate Lindhorst, Grace Barker, Kristin Smith and Head Coach Jim Rader. “We have had some ups and downs this season, but the girls have stayed focused and hope we continue our recent winning streak a few more games,” Rader said.