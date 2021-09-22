Waterloo hires new building inspector

Brad Yearian

The City of Waterloo announced the hiring of Brad Yearian as its new building inspector/code administrator during Monday’s city council meeting.

Yearian, 47, a Waterloo native, will fill the vacancy created when previous building inspector Nathan Krebel was hired to replace Jim Nagel as the city’s subdivision and zoning administrator.

Yearian will officially begin work in his new role on Sept. 27. He said he’s been involved in construction pretty much his entire life, and previously served as a part-time building inspector for Columbia about six years ago.

In action taken Monday night, the council approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a new Monroe County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Monroe County Public Safety Director Kevin Scheibe explained that every county in the state must have such a plan, per state requirement.

Without such a plan, state grants applied for by schools, cities or counties would not receive approval.

“So, this is a big thing,” Scheibe said.

The last such plan was put together in 2013 with help from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and was for five years. This new plan is for four years and identifies hazards, assesses how vulnerable this county is to each hazard, and implements a strategy for mitigating effects of various hazards.

The council also approved a labor contract for city workers through Local 39 – American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO Council 31 that runs through Dec. 31, 2023.

Another action item from the meeting was the purchase of two single-axle dump trucks with salt spreaders and blades from Viking Cives Midwest for the total amount of $350,669.52.

The next Waterloo City Council meeting takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at City Hall.