Waterloo council races in wards 3, 4

The April 1 municipal election features two contested races for Waterloo City Council, those being in wards 3 and 4.

In Ward 3, incumbent alderman Kyle Buettner is facing a challenge from Jason Jones Sr. for an unexpired two-year term.

In Ward 4, Ryan Hirsch and Jordon Riley are competing for the seat soon to be vacated by alderman Russ Row.

Early voting is underway now at the Monroe County Courthouse during regular weekday hours and also from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 29.

Here are previews of both races.

WARD 3 RACE

Kyle Buettner

Kyle Buettner, 39, is a Waterloo High School graduate who serves as Ward 3 alderman and is co-owner of Happy Hour Sports Bar in downtown Waterloo.

He previously served with the U.S. Army in the 2nd Ranger Battalion with two deployments to Iraq.

Buettner is a member of the Waterloo VFW and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, an MCA4 board member (property management for Human Support Services), and served with the Waterloo Fire Department for 12 years.

Kyle’s wife Abby is a kindergarten teacher in Waterloo. Together they have two sons, ages 10 and 7.

Buettner said he is proud of the accomplishments Waterloo has made as a city over the past eight years he’s been alderman, but there are ongoing projects he would like to see completed.

“I have served this community in several capacities over the years, and I am eager to continue to contribute to this great city,” he said.

After working on a successful non-profit grant for the city during his most recent term, Buettner wants to expand that program.

“I will work to advance or complete infrastructure projects across the city including Rogers Street extension, Lakeview Drive overlay, ADA crosswalks, West Fourth Street and Flower Street overhaul, Main Street water main replacement, and the water extension for Hanover Industrial Park,” Buettner said in response to what he hopes to accomplish if re-elected.

Asked about key issues in the race, Buettner replied with “keeping perspective,” adding that residents are fortunate to live in a city with low crime and one of the best school districts in the state.

“Our library is an excellent community resource with the friendliest staff you could ask for,” he said. “The park district excels at maintaining and expanding our green spaces and parks. The downtown area is vibrant and active with shopping, restaurants, music, theatre and nightlife.”

Buettner said there is still room for improvement and growth.

“I have always been ready to hear citizens’ ideas and concerns,” he said. “However, the City of Waterloo has been on a great path for some time and I would be honored to continue to serve Ward 3 and help build on our past achievements.”

As for how he stands out from his opponent, Buettner pointed to his eight years of aldermanic experience.

“I can leverage that experience to help guide several critical city projects to completion,” he said. “In addition, I have led an effort to bring new funds to the city through grant applications that had never been explored before. Along with a partner, I have invested in Waterloo by purchasing and revitalizing a historic downtown business. I have a long track record of service to this community, and I am dedicated to seeing the City of Waterloo continue to thrive.”

Jason Jones

Jason Jones, 45, is a Waterloo High School graduate who works as a high school history and civics teacher.

He has a B.A. in History from Northeastern Illinois University.

Jones is a member of Maeystown Sportsman’s Club, Scouting America Troop & Pack 323, and Cahokia Federation of Teachers 127.

Jason is married to Mandy Jones, and together they have two sets of twins: Beatrice, Jason Jr., Bobby and Della.

Jones is running for this seat to “be a catalyst for change where it’s long overdue,” he said, citing an “unwavering commitment and courage to challenge the status quo” in representing Ward 3.

“I’m dedicated to standing up to power and advocating for the needs and aspirations of our ward,” he said.

As for what he hopes to accomplish if elected, Jones said improving transparency and “repairing the relationship” between the city and its residents.

“I will send regular communications to Ward 3 with my explanations of council meetings and business, host two constituent services fairs each year, and lead efforts to make South Library a real city street,” Jones said.

A key issue in the race, according to Jones, is the city’s new water plant – but he explained it goes deeper than that.

“More importantly, how the city and incumbent alderman have flippantly dismissed residents’ questions and concerns about damaged appliances, clothes, and skin, and called them ‘political campaign talking points,’” Jones said. “A key issue is thousands of dollars in damages that residents will have to pay while the city and incumbent alderman deny what everyone can plainly see. A key issue is a city and incumbent alderman that will only make changes when someone puts a spotlight on them. A key issue is that we want public officials that are not afraid of the public.”

As for how he differs from his opponent, Jones said:

“In the span of two months, I accomplished more things the people of Ward 3 asked for than my opponent has in eight years. For years, my opponent said meetings couldn’t be livestreamed until I proved how easy it was. While my opponent hid behind statements written by lawyers, I organized a public forum for residents to ask questions and get answers about the water fiasco. From that came water test results posted publicly. Throughout this campaign, I have had a forward-thinking vision – in contrast to the reactionary response of my opponent. I stand out by putting Ward 3 first.”

WARD 4 RACE

Ryan Hirsch

Ryan Hirsch, 40, said he grew up in Monroe County and has been a Ward 4 resident since 2010. He’s a graduate of Waterloo High School.

A graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Bachelors in Computer Science, Hirsch has held multiple software development roles in the St. Louis area. Over the last six years, he’s transitioned to working remotely for tech startups.

A grandson of Pearl Hirsch and Maurice and Lois Koesterer, Ryan is the oldest son of Dean and Mary Hirsch. He and wife Andi have children ages 6, 4, and 2.

“I’m running for alderman because I care deeply about our community and want to build on the strong foundation that makes our town a great place to live,” Hirsch said. “I believe we need pragmatic leadership – someone who makes smart, fiscally responsible decisions while looking for ways to improve efficiency and modernize city services.”

As for what he hopes to accomplish if elected, Hirsch said:

“I plan on ensuring our strong foundations are preserved for future generations by emphasizing thoughtful and deliberate development decisions that preserve existing neighborhoods and improve the long-term desirability of the city. I want to ensure clear and open communication on all city decisions, challenges and progress.”

Key issues in this race, according to Hirsch, include development and infrastructure.

“Ward 4 is very diverse with new active developments and cornerstone neighborhoods that have been part of Waterloo for many decades,” he said. “I plan on ensuring roads, sidewalks, and utilities are prioritized and developed proactively alongside community expansion rather than reactively after growth occurs. We need to ensure we do this in a fiscally responsible way that doesn’t disrupt existing neighborhoods or fail to keep our historical neighborhoods up to the same evolving standards all our citizens deserve.”

Hirsch said a history of serving others helps him stand out from his opponent.

“I have a history of volunteering for both the city and my church over the last 15 years,” Hirsch said. “Serving others isn’t new to me, and I know it takes coordination with many parties to make things happen. I’m committed to thoughtful decision making by understanding all sides and aspects of the situation before reacting to what’s in front of me.”

Jordon Riley

Jordon Riley, 40, has lived in Waterloo the past several years and is currently employed as a compliance officer with Edward Jones.

Riley graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2008 with a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration.

Jordon and wife Amanda Riley have two children: Addison, 11, and Kody, 5, both of which attend classes in the Waterloo School District.

Riley is a member of Hope Christian Church.

“I love this town and know my beliefs, work ethic, and desire to help will benefit the residents of Waterloo,” Riley said as to why is running for alderman.

If elected, Riley said he has two goals he hopes to accomplish.

“To ensure the city is transparent and proactively provides information, and to make sure residents know that I will always look out for them through action,” Riley answered.

Key issues in the race, according to Riley, include better communication between the city and its residents.

“Waterloo is great, and we do not have a lot of issues that other cities/towns face,” Riley said. “With that being said, I feel that more can be done to keep residents informed. A recent example is the issues with hard water, which I believe proactive information would have greatly helped residents understand why the water was hard and why it was decided to move away from Illinois American without being able to use the water softeners.”

As for how he stands out from the opponent, Riley pointed to his outgoing nature.

“I am a person of action and always on the lookout for issues to resolve,” he said. “I do not wait for problems to come to me. For example, I have already identified and resolved issues in Sandalwood Courts (snow removal and ice on turns) and Natalie Estates (speeding on Hayden Drive) subdivisions by leveraging my contacts in city government.”