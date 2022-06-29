Waterloo Chamber exec leaving

Candace Gardner

Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candace Gardner is leaving her position to accept a job with the Illinois Network of Childcare Resource and Referral Agencies.

Her last official day at the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce office will be July 12.

Gardner has served as executive director for 2.5 years.

“We wish Candace well in her next adventure, and are especially grateful to her for guiding us through the pandemic,” Waterloo Chamber of Commerce President Bethany Prange stated in an email to members. “As we search for our new executive director, we ask for your patience as the board temporarily assumes some of the responsibilities. The office will likely not be staffed daily after July 12, but we will be checking voicemails and emails frequently.”