Vehicle strikes utility pole Saturday on Route 156

The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and EMS and utility workers responded to a call for a vehicle striking a utility pole in the 2500 block of Route 156 west of Foster Pond around 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to exit safely.

The roadway was closed as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene and utility workers made repairs. Initial reports stated the pole was broken in half.

