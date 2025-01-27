Vehicle strikes IDOT truck on I-255

Republic-Times- January 27, 2025
Pictured is the scene of Monday’s crash on I-255 in Columbia. (Stella Linnemann photo)

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a crash involving a pickup truck and an orange Illinois Department of Transportation dump truck on I-255 eastbound near the Fish Lake overpass in Columbia.

One person was transported by Columbia EMS to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Assisting EMS at the scene were Columbia police and fire department personnel as well as Illinois State Police and IDOT.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

