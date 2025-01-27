Vehicle strikes IDOT truck on I-255

Pictured is the scene of Monday’s crash on I-255 in Columbia. (Stella Linnemann photo)

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a crash involving a pickup truck and an orange Illinois Department of Transportation dump truck on I-255 eastbound near the Fish Lake overpass in Columbia.

One person was transported by Columbia EMS to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Assisting EMS at the scene were Columbia police and fire department personnel as well as Illinois State Police and IDOT.

