Valmeyer adds familiar faces

Pictured, from left, Valmeyer Village President Howard Heavner (left) takes the oath of office from new village manager Tim Richards and village clerk Ashley Stuckemeyer.

The Village of Valmeyer added two new staff members during its board meeting on Nov. 12, swearing in Tim Richards as village manager and Ashley Stuckmeyer as village clerk.

Richards replaces former longtime manager and trustee Dennis Valentine, who recently retired.

Richards moved to old Valmeyer when he was 6, moving to the new town after his family home was flooded in 1993.

He spent 25 years in a baseball management position with Rawlings, although his department was dismantled during company restructuring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richards then spent three years as a regional manager for a property management company, a position which had him oversee 1,800 properties.

He said his experience in both industries has prepared him well for taking over as village manager.

Richards has been responsible for fiscal matters and budgeting in both roles, and he said he learned “quite a bit” about the construction industry as a property manager in addition to learning about infrastructure and zoning requirements.

While he retired in March, Richards said he took the manager position in part because of it being where he lives, but also due to his specific qualifications.

One of his goals is to bring the village “up to speed” in regard to automation and computer-aided tasks.

Richards also said he would like to guide the village to “grow some business-wise” while also overseeing construction of new homes.

Stuckmeyer, also a Valmeyer native, was brought aboard following the sudden passing of longtime village clerk Laurie Brown in late July.

She said she was eager to work with the village, as such positions do not open very often, and it provided an opportunity to work close to home and her children.

Stuckmeyer said she has been receiving tremendous support as she becomes familiar with her responsibilities as clerk.

She also said she has “big shoes to fill,” but that she “hopes to make the village and Laurie proud.”

Valmeyer Village President Howard Heavner swore in Richards and Stuckemeyer during the meeting, afterwards thanking those who helped village operations continue to run smoothly after Brown’s sudden passing.

He thanked Valentine, village treasurer Larry Andres, Tammy Crossin and Peggy Voelker for their work in bridging the gap while Valmeyer searched for new staffers.

“Without them, the situation would have been a lot worse,” Heavner said.

He added Richards and Stuckmeyer provide a “strong foundation” moving forward.

He also said the situation made the village realize its need for contingency plans should something similar happen in the future.

“We recognized we need more people on staff,” Heavner said, adding that village staff are now being crossed-trained in various duties should staff members be unavailable for a time.

“We’re definitely preparing for the future,” Heavner concluded.