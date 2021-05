The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Tre Wahlig of Waterloo. Wahlig, a sophomore on the Illinois College golf team, led the Blueboys in two recent meets. On April 12, he earned first place by shooting a 72 in the McNaughton Memorial Classic on April 11. He placed third overall at the Blueboy Invitational April 17-18 with a two-round score of 146 as Illinois College set a new school record for team score in a single round with a 299.