Tractor rescue near Dupo

The Columbia Fire Department assisted the Prairie du Pont and Dupo fire departments and EMS personnel after a tractor overturned at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on Coulter Road at Adams Road in Dupo.

A fire official said a Village of Dupo worker was mowing a ditch bank with a Ford tractor when it overturned. He was spotted by a passerby and had been knocked out. The man was not trapped, but portions of the tractor had to be cut away to treat him.

The man was treated by MedStar EMS until an ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter landed and airlifted him to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was awake and speaking to responders at the scene.

Other responding agencies included St. Clair County Special Emergency Services, Illinois State Police, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Dupo Police Department.