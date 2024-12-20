Thursday night crash south of Columbia

The Columbia police, EMS and fire departments, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Gilmore Lake Road.

Initial emergency dispatch indicated possible entrapment with one vehicle which came to rest in a ditch, but all occupants were able to safely exit the vehicles.

There was no immediate report of serious injuries, although at least four people were treated on scene by EMS.

The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a car.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.