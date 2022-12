Emergency personnel responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a crash in the snow on Woodland Ridge near Bluff Road in Valmeyer.

The adult driver of the vehicle and two young occupants were all transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Valmeyer Fire Department, Valmeyer Police Department and Monroe County EMS.

