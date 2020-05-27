Thefts from unlocked vehicles in Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is investigating multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Police said the incidents occurred in the 100 block of Gall Road, 500 block of Pfeffer Drive in the Brellinger subdivision and the 1700 block of Clover Ridge.

The Gall Road and Pfeffer Drive thefts were reported Saturday morning. The Clover Ridge theft was reported Monday morning.

Credit cards were taken from inside unlocked vehicles in the Gall Road and Pfeffer Drive incidents, police said, and these victims were notified by their credit card companies of fraud alerts.

In the Clover Ridge incident, $400 in change was taken from a bag under the seat of the victim’s unlocked work truck.

Anyone who may have observed recent suspicious behavior in the areas of these thefts is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151. Police also remind residents to lock their vehicle doors overnight.