The Waterloo Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.

The suspect, described as a white male with a black tank top, is alleged to have stolen a pair of shoes from the store and possibly other items.

He exited the store and drove off in a small gray car, which was last seen traveling north.

Columbia police were alerted to the crime but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.