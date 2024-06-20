The Bikeriders | Movie Review

Author and photographer Danny Lyon followed a group of bikers around in the late 1960s and published a book full of riveting interviews and photos of Chicago’s Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

The public was of course fascinated with this world, which can be compared to the organized crime groups from the 1920s and 30s; it was only a matter of time before the book was made into a film.

In director Jeff Nichols’ “The Bikeriders,” the motorcycle club has been renamed The Vandals and the focus of the movie is on the relationships and camaraderie among key members of the group – most notably the leader of the group Johnny (Tom Hardy) and his No. 2, Benny (Austin Butler). But the story of the group is told by an unlikely and possibly unwilling expert, Benny’s “old lady” Kathy, played by English actress Jody Comer. Kathy recounts her initial meeting with Benny, their eventual marriage, and the “family” that is forged by the forming of the biker group.

Kathy examines the relationships within the group, holding quasi-therapy sessions with herself as she is interviewed by Lyons, played here by Mike Faist. Kathy’s recollections paint a picture of a well-meaning group, originally formed with innocent intentions and a need for friendships which eventually becomes a group of anti-establishment bullies who hold court in Chicago area neighborhoods, serving up their own style of heavy-handed justice.

Although Kathy’s story shows the group’s descent into a darker existence, she is also able to explain that some were simply misunderstood products of unfair society labels and broken homes, some of them also disturbed veterans of the Vietnam War who came back to the United States broken, drug-addicted and lost.

The movie is careful to adequately portray the bikers as “sort of” criminals, yet as I said, victims.

Hardy and Butler are both edgy, brooding, seductive and authentic in their roles with Butler doing an exemplary job of showing the complexity of Benny’s devil-may-care attitude combined with an endearing tenderness that wins Kathy’s devotion. The performances from the men of the biker gang remind us of why films like “Easy Rider” and “The Born Losers” mesmerized audiences and made that genre popular in the late 60s.

But this movie, hands down, belongs to Comer and her portrayal of the no-nonsense and solid Kathy. The English actress, known for “Killing Eve” and “The Last Duel,” perfects a phenomenal northern Illinois accent and brings a quirky, comic element to her portrayal, at the same time bringing a sensible presence to the chaotic world of biker gangs. She is one of the reasons one can look past spots in the story that seem to lag, which are few but nonetheless exist.

“The Bikeriders” is basically well done and holds the interest of movie goers. It is not a movie of depth, but is a movie that will appeal to nostalgia enthusiasts. The film is sure to create a renewed interest in tales of 1960 biker gangs and I would also be interested in how many folks look for Lyon’s photo book after the film opens.

Go see the film, which should be seen in theaters on the big screen. Although it is not any sort of summer epic or highly memorable blockbuster, it is an offering that viewers won’t be disappointed they bought a ticket for.

My grade: B+

“The Bikeriders” is rated R and opens in theaters June 21. It runs one hour and 56 minutes.