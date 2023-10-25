Taco Bell on the move in Waterloo?

Plans for a new Taco Bell location in Waterloo moved forward earlier this month.

During the Oct. 9 meeting of the Waterloo Planning Commission, a favorable recommendation was made on a final plat for Waterloo Commons Lot 7. This is located just south of CleanCar Express Car Wash off Route 3 near Schnucks.

Kelly Long of Desco Group, owners of Waterloo Commons, told the planning commission that Taco Bell is interested in purchasing one acre of the nearly 1.5-acre lot, with the other portion conceptually used for other businesses.

As for this remaining half acre of leftover space, Long said that property would be viable and commented that there are coffee kiosks and ATMs that utilize less than that amount of space.

In order for Taco Bell to proceed with this purchase, a final plat must be approved by the Waterloo City Council.

If all goes according to plan, Taco Bell would build a stand-alone location in this new spot and the existing KFC/Taco Bell at 918 N. Market Street in Waterloo would continue as just KFC.

Waterloo Zoning Administrator Nathan Krebel said Taco Bell would need to submit a formal commercial site plan, after which Illinois Department of Transportation, city zoning, public works, City of Waterloo engineering, planning committee, and finally city council approvals are required.

In other city news, the city council on Oct. 16 approved a handful of purchases.

The purchase of a 2023 wheel loader from Fabick in the amount of $171,013.33 for the street department was approved.

Aldermen approved Brewster Company as low bidder in the amount of $41,400 for demolition of a 400,000-gallon ground storage tank.

Lastly, the purchase of a main breaker from Mitsubishi Electric for the power plant was approved in the amount of $31,395 to replace one that was recently damaged.

The next meeting of the Waterloo City Council is 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at City Hall.