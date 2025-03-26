Summer Clancy | Athlete of the Week
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School student Summer Clancy. The talented gymnast won the high school all-around state title for Level 10 Gymnastics in Missouri. Level 10 is the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Program, serving as a pre-elite level for gymnasts before potentially pursuing the elite path or competing in college. Clancy has signed a letter of intent to participate in gymnastics at the University of Illinois.