Stretch of Route 3 dedicated to fallen trooper

Pictured are members of Illinois State Police SWAT who served with fallen Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins under the sign near GG Road and Route 3 in Waterloo indicating the dedication of a seven-mile stretch of Route 3 to Hopkins.

Nick Hopkins

The legacy of late Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins has been permanently etched into the community since his death in 2019 – and is now evidenced by the Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Highway.

Nick died after he was shot while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis on Aug. 23, 2019.

On Thursday, Hopkins’ family, SWAT team, ISP officials and more gathered for an official dedication of the seven-mile stretch of highway now named in honor of Hopkins. The Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Highway is along Route 3 in Monroe County from Kaskaskia Road to GG Road.

The dedication began with a ceremony at Life Community Church in Columbia, Hopkins’ home church, and was followed by a drive-by procession to the newly-placed sign on Route 3 near GG Road.

“Nick touched so many lives and it continues to amaze me how many lives are still impacted by him. This highway memorial is such an incredible way to give him the recognition and remember all the kind things he did for everyone,” Nick’s wife Whitney Hopkins said. “Our family will never be the same, but we are so grateful for the memories we made and the support we receive every day from the people we love.”

“I’m looking forward to this sign because it’s going to be a lesson to me to keep Whitney and the babies in prayer; all Illinois State Police and their families in prayer,” Jim Hopkins, Nick’s father, said. “Nick did everything very well, and right now the only thing I can do for him is lift up his family in prayer, and I hope other families, when they see the sign, can remember to keep (all) police families in prayer.”

Verna Hopkins, Nick’s mother, said she hopes travelers remember the saying popularized by Ralph Waldo Emerson when driving by the sign in her son’s memory:

“You can never do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late,” she said.

For a video of the ceremony at the church click here.

For our video of Thursday’s procession, click here.