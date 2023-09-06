Stolen vehicle, meth arrest in Millstadt

A Red Bud man faces multiple felonies following an incident last Wednesday in Millstadt.

The Millstadt Police Department said that shortly after 11:20 a.m. Aug. 30, an officer responded to assist the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department after a stolen vehicle that had fled from a deputy was found in a corn field at Schmidt Lane and High Prairie School Road east of Millstadt Sportsman’s Club. A search of the surrounding area resulted in the suspect not being located at that time.

Shortly before 8 p.m. that evening, a Millstadt officer received a report of a suspicious person walking on East Madison Street. This caller had seen the individual earlier close to the area of where the stolen vehicle was left. The Millstadt officer located this suspect in the 400 block of East Madison Street.

A Millstadt officer assigned to the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force joined a Smithton police officer in assisting at this time. The suspect was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine as well as items linked to the stolen vehicle, police said. The suspect also lied about his identity and was taken into custody.

On Sept. 1, the suspect, Ivan F. Jones, 51, of Red Bud, was charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, obstructing identification and reckless driving.

Bond for Jones was set at $100,000. Police also said Jones has probation warrants out of Monroe County.