Stolen vehicle arrest in Waterloo

Republic-Times- October 20, 2023

Three people were taken into custody after a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed a vehicle stolen from out of the area early Friday afternoon near Waterloo.

Police said the vehicle, a 2014 Ford Flex, was reported stolen on Wednesday in Madison.

Shortly after observing the stolen vehicle, the MCSD deputy requested additional units before conducting a high-risk felony stop in the Waterloo Applebee’s parking lot at 943 Illinois Route 3.

Apprehended during the stop were two men and one woman. Charges are pending.

