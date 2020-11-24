Stay safe this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is Thursday, and public health experts are urging Americans to treat the holiday differently than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its recommendation that people do not travel for Thanksgiving and only celebrate with members of their immediate household.

But health officials also know many people will not do that, so they are offering advice for how to celebrate as safely as possible.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we work, live, and play, and will now change how we plan to celebrate the holidays,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While the safest way to celebrate is with members of your household and connecting with others virtually, we know, for many, the holidays are all about family and friends, so we want to provide some tips on how to celebrate safer.”

Tips for traveling

Traveling increases the risk of spreading the coronavirus, so experts encourage people to consider their mode of transportation.

Public transportation, for example, can involve standing in long lines or sitting near others for long periods, while driving a personal vehicle may include stops at public places.

The IDPH and CDC recommend getting your flu shot before you travel, always wearing a mask in public settings or when around people outside your household, social distancing from those people, avoiding touching your face and mask and bringing extra supplies like masks and hand sanitizer.

Tips for attending a gathering

Regardless of travel, there are risks associated with attending any Thanksgiving celebration with individuals outside your household.

“Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving,” the CDC reports on its website.

To reduce risks, the CDC advises each party bringing their own food, drinks and dishware, wearing a mask while not eating or drinking, avoiding going in and out of areas where food is being prepared or handled and utilizing single-use options for items like condiments and or utensils.

The IDPH further recommends limiting your activities in the two weeks before attending a gathering, having as many activities outside as possible, partially opening some windows during indoor festivities, seating members of the same household together and putting space between households and having one person serve all food so multiple people are not handling utensils.

Tips for hosting a gathering

All those recommendations apply for those who are hosting a gathering, though the IDPH also encourages people to limit the number of guests they are inviting.

The CDC also said it would be wise to have conversations with guests ahead of time to set the expectations for the gathering and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between each use.

Alternative celebration ideas

If you do not feel comfortable attending a gathering but still want to celebrate with your loved ones, the CDC has a few alternative suggestions.

One option would be to schedule a time to eat virtually, with participants sharing recipes and showing how they turned out.

People can also drop off Thanksgiving food for their loved ones in a way that does not involve contact with others such as leaving it on the porch.

Another idea would be to replicate Thanksgiving traditions like going to a parade by watching one on TV. Families can also occupy that time by playing a game of some sort.

For those who enjoy shopping on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the CDC advises using contactless services, shopping online or staying in open-air markets to minimize your risk of contracting or spreading the novel coronavirus.