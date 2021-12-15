Spider-Man: No Way Home | Movie Review

It should be a good Christmas for the box office, as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters this Friday, Dec. 17.

The Marvel film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Writing this review without giving any spoilers away is quite a challenge, but I will do my best to keep this review spoiler-free.

By now, any fan of Marvel films knows to stick around for the closing credits and this film is no different. In fact, Spidey fans will get not one, but two end credits scenes.

This installment of Spider-Man begins where “Far From Home” left off. Doctor Strange has become entangled in Parker’s problems because Peter wants the world to forget he’s Spider-Man. Peter is to blame for some of this problem because the kid can’t seem to keep his mouth shut. Strange’s spell goes bad and instead of the world forgetting Parker is Spidey, the spell reunites Spider-Man with everyone who knows his true identity.

Fans are reunited, along with Spider-Man, with Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandmand, Lizard, Electro – all of the villains from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb franchises. Personally, the Raimi installments are still my favorite.

They are all looking for Peter, except, he isn’t their Peter. The major question fans will have is what will happen with Peter, MJ (Zendaya), and his friend Ned (Jacob Batalon)?

With all these characters returning, one may think we may just be getting some cameo appearances. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) all see a large chunk of screen time. While one may think Peter Parker wants to send them back to their individual fates from the earlier films, he actually would like each of them to have a second chance. Thanks to advances in technology, the older villains are able to interact with Parker.

Without giving anything away, my favorite actor from the film is J.K. Simmons, who plays J. Jonah Jameson. You can’t have a Spider-Man film without Simmons’ character.

At the end of the day, this film is about Peter stepping up and becoming a leader. He is taking responsibility. While he’s still a teenager, he is part of the Avengers. He no longer has Tony Stark around to mentor him. Doctor Strange steps into that position, but their relationship is complicated.

While there are more surprises in the film, you will get none from me here. Go see “No Way Home.” It’s finally a reason to see a film at your local theater. This film deserves all the bells and whistles modern-day movie theaters can give it. I have no doubt that “No Way Home” will give the box office the boost it desperately needs.

Questions have been raised if this could be the final Spider-Man film for Tom Holland. Personally, I hope not. While I was skeptical of the move to have him step into the Spidey suit, it turns out it was a great move and really refreshed the franchise. Holland is very likable and brings a lot of heart to the character.

Heart is what “No Way Home” has. This film delivers on every aspect of the Spidey universe. Every character has their moments in the film and fans will definitely enjoy the surprises that pop up in the film.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” gets an A-