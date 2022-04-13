Snyper proves men need pampering, too

An inside look at Snyper Salon for Men, located 164 at Waterloo Commons Drive in Waterloo.

The beginning of April marked a milestone for the Snyper Salon for Men team: six months of bringing the “ultimate haircut experience for men” to Waterloo.

From the services offered – haircuts, facial hair trims, shampoo and conditioner in masculine scents like Rum and Tobacco and Cool Water – to the overall atmosphere, owner Rob Cronin said Snyper does just that.

“The salon interior resembles the atmosphere of a sports bar or man cave,” Cronin said. “We have giant TVs with different sports playing on each one. We play easy-listening music in the background.”

Black and gray brick gives the salon a cool, laid-back look, while blue walls give it a pop of color. Walls sport Snyper T-shirts and products in these signature scents, so customers can bring some of the experience home with them.

Cronin added that each child ages 12 and under receives a surprise gift with each cut.

“We’re looking to provide a fun, family-friendly place where men and boys can go to get groomed and pampered at a very reasonable price,” Cronin said.

A longtime Monroe County resident, Cronin noticed the need for a salon that specializes in men’s hair care in the area. So, he branched outside his architecture and financial sales background to create Snyper.

“I feel like the market for men’s haircuts is underserved, so I wanted to create something fun and unique that catered specifically to men and boys,” Cronin said. “I love Waterloo and the surrounding communities, so it was important to me to stay local and give back to the towns that have been so good to me.”

Cronin also found another way to give back to those who make particularly large impacts in the community.

“We offer 10 percent discounts to active military, veterans, law enforcement, first responders and teachers,” he said.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit snypersalon.com or call 618-939-5454. Walk-ins are also welcome.

