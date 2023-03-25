Smash-and-grab thefts in YMCA parking lot

Police are investigating two smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles in the Monroe County YMCA parking lot off Route 3 south of Columbia early Friday afternoon.

The suspects were described by witnesses as two Black males in a newer model white GMC Terrain with no front license plate and a Missouri rear plate. The incident occurred about 1:50 p.m. Friday.

One parked vehicle at the YMCA had its driver side window smashed and valuables stolen. Another parked vehicle had its back window smashed and valuables stolen. The valuables included purses, credit cards and cash.

The vehicle was last seen turning south onto Route 3 toward Waterloo following the YMCA incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-939-8651.