Shop small with a big appetite | Taste Buds Around the County

Waterloo students Reed Breuer (7), Brynli Breuer (6) and Nash Sherman (6) are excited about their freeze-dried candy purchases at Crafted in the Loo by vendor The Pogue Shoppe of Columbia.

For some, shopping is an escape from life’s stressors, a glimmer of hope for what’s possible. My girlfriends call it “retail therapy.” My mom was a shopper. On a Saturday, our schedule would be defined by her handwritten list. In that pre-Amazon era, her thoughtfully organized multi-column “to do” list detailed all of the stores we would visit and the items we would attempt to acquire. I observed her negotiating skills, feeling equal parts anxiety and excitement as she wrestled with the retailer on terms of purchase. I was her trusted assistant, carrying bags and managing the list by marking through items found.

On these adventures, I experienced the idiom, “shop ‘til you drop.” It was an exhausting endeavor. My favorite part was the food and drink treats “required” to sustain our energy in the battle against time and traffic. We usually had a beverage in the morning, with a sprinkling of salty snacks throughout the day, and finally a full-service meal at our favorite restaurant as reward.

Fast-forwarding to this weekend’s retail rendezvous in the ‘Loo, my daughter and I were charmed by “Explore Waterloo.” On ten dates annually, “Explore Waterloo” events incentivize shoppers with discounts and deals. Roughly twenty merchants and ten breweries and restaurants participate, displaying a sign outside their storefront, “Event This Saturday. Participating Merchant.” We visited stores nestled around the courthouse square, energized by the artists and music at Chalk-A-Lot.

My daughter inherited a love of shopping from her grandmother. (It must skip a generation.) She gushed over the expertly curated storefront displays. Her shopping list contained names of eight special people and gifts that would spark joy for them. She led the mercantile marathon and I served the vital role of food and drink planner.

Our first stop at the Bean Tree Café gave me the caffeinated courage to seize the day. The flavor of the month, a pumpkin cold brew with vanilla foam, was delicious and perfectly complemented the wall to wall autumnal decor around the square. We saw pumpkins of every size and texture – from wooden, to wicker, to woven, and were inspired by the creativity of the store owners and vendors.

As a person who enjoys gifting consumable presents, the Waterloo Mercantile had something for every person and palate. My favorites were the ready-to-go craft drinks. Dehydrated citrus, sugar cube sticks, and a blend of spices are neatly packed in mason jars. Apply either spirits or hot water, give a vigorous shake and time for infusion, and you can transform your tailgate party or campfire with pumpkin smash, hot toddy, old-fashioned, and pineapple jalapeño flavored mocktails and cocktails. Bargain shoppers get 15% off food and candy purchases from the Finch and Fennel brand. We hope our friends love the Moroccan spiced couscous, porcini mushroom risotto and ginger scallion sauce.

The Bear & The Bird previewed items in advance of their second anniversary party (Sept. 28). We loved their “Witches Brew” room fragrance created by their owner with warm notes of patchouli and pepper. But after only two stores, I was ready for a snack. My daughter savored freeze-dried skittles at Crafted in the Loo. My daughter’s freeze-dried candy obsession is financing the college tuition savings account for the children of The Pogue Shoppe vendors Justin and Brittney Pogue from Columbia. We love visiting their booth at the farmer’s market, too. We somehow resisted the colorful cotton candies with flavors ranging from ranch to birthday cake to caramel apple, but couldn’t pass up a green chile and cilantro dip and cheeseball mix. The “Nothing Bundt Cakes” outside the store were so popular, customers were advised to reserve them in advance.

We were greeted at the front door of Chantilly Corner with a perspiring glass of passion fruit tea, a hospitable gesture that we eagerly accepted. It sustained us through racks of cashmere sweaters and sparking necklaces until we reached the back room. There, more consumable gifts caught our eye, including Stonewall Kitchen brand foods. We are excited to gift the Holiday Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Caramel Apple Butter, Mexican Hot Chocolate, and Chocolate Peppermint Brownie Mix.

Across the street, the newly opened Kodiak Hollow featured guilt-free treats like Siete chips (we loved the serrano sea salt and vinegar) and Olipop prebiotic sodas (strawberry vanilla – yum!). If your body feels exhausted by processed foods and too much sugar, you can trust Kodiak Hollow to stock healthy options. After a dip in the Halotherapy Salt Room or detox in the full-spectrum infrared sauna, try Pan’s mushroom jerky, Immorel mushroom tea, cold-pressed Happy Moose juice, and kombucha. For those seeking to unwind alcohol-free, try a Psychedelic Water, a kava beverage with green tea leaves for a natural source of caffeine. Honest Kids juice boxes will satisfy your junior geologist. The vegan gluten-free crowd will appreciate the cheesecakes in strawberry and turtle flavors, maple butter brownies, oreo cream pies, cinnamon swirl scones and chocolate muffins. It’s worth noting that Kodiak Hollow offers yoga classes, massage therapy, and other wellness treatments – Pipa and I plan to sample them to complement our indulgence of all things food. After all, we need to take care of our bodies in order to sustain our minds and spirits.

As the chalk artists’ visions came to life, our feet reached the end of their useful lives. We were ready to retire our shopping bags for a late lunch. The baby blue sky was the ideal backdrop to the Hopskeller patio where we enjoyed all the pizzas, especially “Instant Karma,” a veggie lover’s dream with a nut-free pesto. Our bartender Evan made an excellent recommendation to decompress: a new Basil Hayden rye whiskey, smooth like a spicy bourbon syrup, melting away the day’s efforts over ice.

Gifting our purchased treasures will be doubly special as we share details about the charming shops from which they came. Shopping local is the gift that keeps giving – supporting local families, neighbor crafters, and creatives alike. As these merchants do so much to sustain Waterloo, let’s shop small and sustain them, too.