‘Sallywood’ | Movie Review

After I mentioned her brief but funny appearance in my movie review of “80 for Brady” starring Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin, Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe winner Sally Kirkland called the newspaper office to thank me and left her number. Being a long time fan, I thought it was a joke.

Then, I gave her a call.

What followed was a long-distance friendship, with me listening to Miss Sally tell stories of her fantastic career: her theater years, her movie and television work, and her many love affairs and friendships. To say that her connections and work have been fascinating would be an understatement.

During one of our interviews, Miss Sally told me about a film she had worked on called Sallywood, which was in post production and which she was very excited about. Filming had started in 2019, and according to Sally, it is part true story, part documentary, part comedy, part drama.

The last time I spoke with Miss Sally on the phone in April, she was at the Vero Beach film festival.

“Oh Mark, I’m in Florida with Sallywood at the film festival. They’re giving me a Lifetime Achievement Award! Call me in a few days.”

Fast forward to this week. One of my reviewer friends sent a link to the trailer for Sallywood, which was being released in select theaters in the Santa Monica area on Friday, and I was certain that I would not see it for a while, maybe not at all depending on the release locations. However, I soon found myself corresponding with a public relations rep who was very gracious and sent me a link to the movie.

“Sallywood” is everything the star herself told me it was, and then some. In fact, the movie has many, many facets. It’s eclectic; much like Sally’s life and career. A fitting tribute to the lady herself.

Sally herself once told me that the movie script for the 1987 movie “Anna” was a “love letter” from the writer and director.

Let’s add that phrase “love letter” to describe this film also, a first for writer-director Xaque Gruber. Gruber, a fan of Sally Kirkland after viewing her in “Anna” on a much watched VHS tape, travels to LA to chase his dreams and possibly meet his favorite actress, a premise that one might see in an old black and white film and that might seem far-fetched.

But even more amazing is that Gruber (played in the movie by a wonderful Tyler Steelman) soon crosses paths with Kirkland, becomes her personal assistant, and immediately finds himself in the middle of the wild ride that is the life and career of Sally Kirkland. Furthermore, despite the demands of being a personal assistant to an actress desperately trying to stay relevant, Xaque finds himself forging a deep and lasting friendship with Sally Kirkland.

Along the way, we gain more insight into what it means to be an actor who has enjoyed their moment in the sun, yet now constantly strives to remain in the public eye and find work, being concerned just like the rest of us in how the bills will get paid.

Xaque assists Sally in finding work, hoping to help her reinvent herself and find a new niche in the entertainment world. During this quest, Xaque’s seedy English roommate coerces Sally into starring in his low-budget horror flick, a picture that frustrates Sally enough for her to fire her slimy agent (yet again), played by long time Kirkland co-star and friend, Eric Roberts. More friends appear in the film as well: Emmy winner Kay Lenz as a big-time Hollywood director, Oscar-winner Keith Carradine as the ex-husband and fellow big-time director as well as Sally’s former love interest, Maria Conchita Alonso as another Hollywood agent, and Jennifer Tilly and the late Lenny Van Dohlen as Xaque’s quirky parents.

Steelman’s performance is stellar, and his too-many-to-mention standout moments in the film are poignant, hilarious, and exquisite. We will hear more from him, I am certain.

The film, however, belongs to its namesake. In the moments when she is able to show her real, authentic self, Sally Kirkland shines. In the moments when she is able to put her comedic timing on display, she triumphs. And in the moments where she shows her vulnerable side, she is endearing.

Kirkland pokes fun at herself: her roller coaster career, her many lovers, her often self-centered promotion of herself and much more. She doesn’t take herself too seriously, which gives this film the kooky quality that only Miss Sally can pull off. Spots in the film where the characters provide side-commentary on life in LA were a little weird, but heck, it all goes along with the overall story.

Notable scenes in which we see Kirkland at her best are a highly emotional (but completely put on) scene in which she tries to talk her way out of a parking ticket, a poignant and lovely scene with ex-lover Carradine (also at his very best), and an extremely funny and narcissistic scene as Sally discusses her future with a Magic 8-ball. One of the final scenes of the movie, in which a desperate Kirkland does a monologue from George Bernard Shaw’s St. Joan in the middle of a party is tragic and emotional, yet truly shows us why Kirkland is one of the greats.

Sally Kirkland is a brilliant actress, promoter, teacher, writer and friend. The list, for those who know here well, could go on and on.

As she says in the film, “I’ve loved my life!”

This is a film that has won over 38 festival accolades and one that I hope gets a wider release. I applaud Xaque Gruber for his first outing. Hopefully, this is a film that prompts someone to tell more of the endless stories that chronicle the life of the great Miss Kirkland.

Sallywood opened in theaters on November 8 and is currently playing for limited week-long runs in selected cities. The film is rated R and runs 89 minutes.