Rules? What rules? | Mark’s Remarks

Have you noticed these days that there is an increasing number of people who think the rules don’t apply to them? Because I am trying very hard to show grace to people, I am beginning to laugh more when I see people who think they can just make their own way.

It’s almost as if they are only following rules which are convenient or make sense.

We see this going on with parents of our students, and contrary to what old teachers like me might tell you, it’s been going on for years – probably even before I became a teacher. Parents, for the most part, still try to adhere to school policies and do what they are supposed to do, but many will immediately start breathing down the neck of the school or the teacher if things don’t go their way.

Many years ago, I had parents tell me their child should not be making a “C” (by the way, did you all know that a “C” is average and some people around this neck of the woods look at it as a failing grade?). When I showed them why their child was getting this grade and furthermore, why it had been earned, they actually asked me if I could “make an exception, because their child was really a good kid.”

I thought maybe I was on a hidden camera or something.

I agree the kid was a great kid, but at that time, this child was doing their best but was also failing to turn in quality work, even with help from me. It was the best all of us could do at the time.

I mention that this was many years ago, because it seems that a “C” is even more of a sin these days, especially in the entitled society we live in. Parents are more concerned with the appearance of a good report card than with the actual ability level of their child.

When I happen to be at our school late in the evening, I often leave when a school function is starting or ending. If you have been to our school, you may see why people shook their heads at the traffic flow design when it was presented to the powers that be.

If you are following the rules, you are supposed to drive around the school and stop in front to drop off or pick up your child. When I am leaving, I observe dutiful parents dropping off and picking up their children, lined up in a single file traffic line just like they are supposed to. Sure, it’s not the best design, but because people follow the rules, it works.

If you are leaving the property at such a time as this, you can drive in the left lane and bypass the single-file line. However, invariably, as I drive around the building in the left lane, there are a handful of people who decided they are special and have bypassed the rules.

These people do not drive around the school as they are supposed to. They pull into the small parking lot at the front of the building. Many of them pull into the left lane and park, not waiting their turn. They are risking their children’s safety by doing this and furthermore, it’s not fair to the people who are waiting in line or trying to leave the property the right way.

You know as well as I do that when you reach a certain age, your complaints of this nature are just brushed off as being outdated, uptight and curmudgeonly. I’m sure right now, people reading this who are guilty of the offense stated above are saying “Tsk Tsk. Grouchy Old Mr. Tullis. He needs to retire.”

But I still say shame, shame. You are acting entitled and selfish and teaching your children nothing. Sorry your schedule is so packed that you have to break the rules. Cut it out!

Everywhere you look, there are people who put their own personal needs and opinions in play when following rules. It’s all around us. Especially during this pandemic, there seem to be people just running around, no holes barred, writing their own ticket and making up things as they go.

In a way, I get some of it.

When I get aggravated at other people, it helps if I try to look back at myself. After all, I often find that the old adage of pointing one finger at others means you have three pointing back at you.

Yep, I’ve checked out in the 12 items or less lane with more than 12 items. I’ve taken the second soda when it accidentally drops out of the machine with the other soda you actually bought. I’ve taken home things from hotel and hospital rooms that I maybe shouldn’t. I will admit to swiping at least one magazine from my dentist’s office in 1987 (but my rationale is that I spent a buttload of money in his office when I had braces on my teeth).

Dang, people. Can we just do what we are supposed to do – even if it doesn’t always make sense to us?

