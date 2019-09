Route 3 repairs begin Sept. 30 between Columbia and Waterloo

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Route 3 from Gilmore Lake Road in Columbia to Halifax Drive in Waterloo will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.

This work will take place daily and traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers.

All northbound lanes will remain open from 6-9 a.m. and all southbound lanes between 3-6 p.m.

This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by late November.

Additional guardrail work will be completed throughout the winter and all work will be completed by Spring 2020.

The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon.