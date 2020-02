Pictured is the crash scene south of Valmeyer on Thursday. (Scott Woodsmall photo)

Emergency personnel responded about 4 p.m. Thursday to a crash with possible injury on KK Road about mile east of Bluff Road south of Valmeyer. The vehicle involved was a pickup truck that came to rest on its side.

The Valmeyer Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Initial reports are that one person was injured in the crash, but the severity was not immediately known. Check for more information as it becomes available.