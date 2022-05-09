Report of shots fired from pickup truck

Local police agencies were on the lookout early Monday afternoon for an older model black pickup truck with a ladder rack and loud muffler following a report of possible shots fired from the vehicle traveling west on Triple Lakes Road in the area of Wagner Road.

The incident was reported shortly after noon, police said, and the truck was parked on the side of the road.

“The shots were in no particular direction and no one, and no property was struck,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.

Per an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast, the suspect driving the truck was a 30-year-old White male with multiple tattoos who is wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation.

A short time later in Centreville, it was reported that this same truck stopped and the driver fired two shots in the direction of a male in the area. Thankfully, no one struck.

“The victim here told deputies that he knew the suspect, but did not know why he was shooting,” Fleshren said.

Based on information from the second shooting incident, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department has a person of interest being sought.

“No motive is known at this time,” Fleshren added.

Late Monday afternoon, police said the suspect vehicle was seen in East St. Louis, where he was able to flee and was last seen in the area of the Eads Bridge and Casino Queen.